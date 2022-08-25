is paid TODAY (25); See if you will receive BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212; PIS Calendar 2022 and PIS Calendar 2021

Workers who do not receive payment of PIS 2022 between the months of February and March can still receive the benefit.

O PIS 2022 is intended for workers who worked with a formal contract in the year of 2020.

Despite the closed calendar, the PIS 2021which includes the professionals who worked in 2019, can also be withdrawn.

below see how to receive PIS 2022 and:

2022 PIS PAYMENT

the payment of PIS (Social Integration Program) is delayed because of the covid pandemic.

With that, the PIS of who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – had to be postponed, with no scheduled start date.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

However, it is expected that in the second half of this year, Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund) will hold a meeting with the federal government to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022?

Workers who receive PIS 2022 receive:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020; Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020; Have updated data in the registry; They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

HOW DO I RECEIVE PIS PAYMENT?

the deposit of PIS includes workers from private companies and can be withdrawn through Federal Savings Bank.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by the CASHIER. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

2022 SIP TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

Overall, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.

2021 PIS PAYMENT

already the PIS 2021 is intended for workers who worked in 2019. The nomenclature of “PIS 2021” is because the allowance was expected to have been paid last year.

The portion of PIS 2021 is up to BRL 1,100the worker will need to submit a request to the Ministry of Labour.

REQUEST PIS 2021

to remove the PIS 2021it is necessary: