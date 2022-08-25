Is the iPhone 14 coming? Apple confirms event for September 7

Apple confirmed this Wednesday (24) that it will hold an event on September 7 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California (USA). As usual, the company must present the new iPhone 14 line during the presentation, which will be broadcast live at 2 pm (Brasilia time).

The iPhone 14 line will likely be the main attraction. Rumor has it that it will have four versions: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14; a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus; a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro; and an iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7.

The invitation to the event has the slogan “Far Out” which can be translated as “far away” and brings the image of a starry sky, which has given rise to rumors that among the improvements of the new model will be the night mode of the cameras – speculation that has not yet been confirmed by the apple company.

Still regarding the camera array, the Pros’ main camera is expected to get a big boost to a 48-megapixel sensor, and all four iPhone 14 models are speculated to have a front-facing camera with improved autofocus for selfies.

Another possibility for the new line is the inclusion of satellite communication, which was speculated last year before the launch of the iPhone 13, but ended up not being included in the model.

For now, what is known for real is that the basic iPhone 14 should continue with the A15 Bionic processor. Meanwhile, the Pro and Max models should have a new chip, the A16 Bionic. In addition, the Pro models should also lose the notch, which can be replaced by a pill-shaped cutout.

Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads and Mac

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8, a new version of its wearable. Initial speculation is that the Series 8 should look similar to the previous model (Series 7), but with the addition of a body temperature sensor.

It is also speculated that Apple is already working on new AirPods Pro headphones and iPads. The company has also said that a new Mac Pro is being prepared, so there is the possibility of news for these products also at the event.

*With information from The Verge