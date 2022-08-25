“It generates a huge trauma”; Marcos Palmeira regrets the accident of a child actor in “Pantanal”, shows solidarity and reveals the reaction of the cast of the soap opera with news

Last Tuesday (23), the actor Gustavo Corasiniwho lived Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal”he was run over on the street that resides with the family. The accident took place at Itaim Paulista, on the east side of São Paulo. He was decorating the street for the World Cup, along with his friend, Eduardo Souza, who succumbed to his injuries and died.

The accident shook the cast of Globo’s 9 pm plot. The actor Marcos Palmeiras, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O GLOBO”, commented on what happened. According to the interpreter of José Leoncio, all the actors are shocked. He also took the opportunity to offer solidarity to the family.

“In addition to the accident, there was the death of a friend, which also generates enormous trauma. Whatever the family needs, we’re here”commented Marcos Palmeiras. “That boy is a sweetheart. Everyone is devastated here in the soap opera”he added, commenting on the reaction of the family of Gustavo Corasini.

Gustavo’s health

After the accident, Gustavo had to undergo surgery. He is currently admitted to a hospital in São Paulo. On Wednesday (24), the child actor learned of the death of his friend. According to Kogut’s column, the boy is sedated but conscious and “crying too much” over his friend’s death.

On the actor’s Instagram “Pantanal”the mother of Gustavo honored Edward. In a video of the two together, she recalled some moments. “There were so many happy moments that they spent together, so many jokes, smiles, jokes and even fights. You were a brother to Gustavo and a son to me, you disturbed me saying that I was your mother. Your mission here was short, but intense”wrote in one of the excerpts.