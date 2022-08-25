“It is a result that…”; Diniz plays Corinthians ‘outside’ merit and explains the reason for the tie in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians manages to return home with a calmer head after the 2-2 draw with Fluminense. John Arias, Ganso, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes scored on the night of last Wednesday (24), at Maracanã. The result is better for Timão, who will decide the classification for the big decision at Neo Química Arena, that is, close to the fans themselves.

Fernando Diniz seems to know how difficult it is to go through SCCP away from home. Possibly because of this, the commander was sincere when exposing his impressions of the game. He believes that Corinthians’ goals came from mistakes made by Tricolor das Laranjeiras, leaving aside the merits of Yuri Alberto putting Renato in front of the goal and Róger in the dominated one along with the quick decision that hit Fábio’s right corner.

“We had a very good game. For most of the game, we were dominant. A draw doesn’t reflect what the game was like. Football is like that. We missed and, in both of their kicks, the ball went in. It was our mistakes in things that we don’t usually get wrong”, replied Diniz. Without thinking, the coach also ended up delivering that Flu’s defensive system is a sector that worries despite the positive sequence it had been having.

The coach went beyond and went on to say that the ‘2 to 2’ does not show the reality of what was the valid match for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil: “The draw doesn’t reflect what the game was like. The feeling that remains is bad. The team produced, the fans supported. She deserved to win. It didn’t happen. It’s a result that hurts a little. What will determine is the result of the come back”, added Fernando Diniz when granting a press conference.

The return only takes two weeks. The draw in the confrontation held at the Biggest in the World is much better for Corinthians than for Fluminense, who will have work at the Arena. In front of the black and white fans, the teams will return to the field to decide a spot in the final of the tournament organized by the CBF. If the offensive sector is in place, the team led by Vítor Pereira will be able to ‘skewer’ the Flu a lot.