It went bad: Galaxy S20 FE suffers from loading and camera bugs after August update

The Galaxy S20 FE received the update with the August security patch in Brazil last week, but several reports indicate that the update brought more problems than improvements. Among the bugs are problems with the camera and fast loading. Reports are popping up on various internet forums such as the Samsung Community, where users claim that the super fast and fast charging has stopped working or even randomly pauses in various situations.

User EdgarMenezes reports a solution to the problem: I’ve had this problem since last week, the temporary solution is to charge with the slowest 15w charger or disable the fast charging function in the battery settings. An absurd to launch an update without having tested it before, harming the owners of the device. Unfortunately this seems to be the only solution available at the moment. The problem seems to persist mostly when using the 25W fast charger as my device (Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon) stops charging at random battery levels when using super fast charging. Only the S20 FE in the 4G Exynos and Snapdragon variants is believed to be affected.

It’s interesting to mention that the bug didn’t occur to me when charging the phone off, so this could be a way to use the 25W charger if you don’t have the standard 15W that is shipped by Samsung in the box. Another bug noticed with the August update involves Night Mode on the Galaxy S20 FE’s camera. As you can see above, the problem was also noticed by the youtuber from the Tt Tech channel, where the device takes about twice as long to process an image captured in this way. To give you an idea, a photo taken with Night Mode with a 2 second exposure takes about 7 seconds to process on a Galaxy S20 FE with the July patch, which goes up to 14 seconds in the August patch and up to 25 seconds with a 5 second exposure.

















So far, Samsung has not commented on the problems, while moderators of Samsung Members and Samsung Community continue to only recommend disabling fast charging or resetting the device, which is not a solution per se. We hope that the South Korean launches an update to correct these flaws, as they greatly compromise the use of the Galaxy S20 FE, which has been one of the company’s best-selling devices in recent years.

Are you experiencing any issues on your Galaxy S20 FE lately? Tell which one in the comments.

