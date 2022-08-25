Italian is the first person in the world to test positive for monkeypox, Covid-19 and HIV; Patient traveled to Spain

The patient sought the emergency department of the University Hospital of Catania

Photo: Pixabay
A 36-year-old Italian man was the first person in the world to test positive for monkeypox, HIV and coronavirus viruses simultaneously. The diagnosis came after he returned from a trip to Spain. The patient reported that he had unprotected sex with men, which may have caused him to contract monkeypox, as the disease can also be transmitted through sexual intercourse.

The diagnosis was obtained after a test at the University of Catania, Italy. The patient had fever, sore throat, headaches and other symptoms of the disease. According to the university researchers, the trip took place between the 16th and 20th of June.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on July 2, three days after showing the first symptoms. On the same date that he received the result, the patient began to have itching on his left arm, and days later, he noticed small blisters on his chest, legs, face and buttocks, which made him suspect that he could have contracted it. monkey pox.

The Italian went to the emergency department of the University Hospital of Catania, where he received the positive result for monkeypox. On the same occasion, when performing other tests to identify the possibility of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the man discovered that he was also a carrier of the HIV virus.

