JAC E-JT 12.5 is an electric trick for R$ 699,900

JAC Motors has started sales of a new electric truck in Brazil, the JAC E-JT 12.5, which arrives with a third axle to operate in the medium segment with a suggested price of R$ 699,900.

With a range ranging from 150 to 250 km, the JAC E-JT 12.5 is capable of carrying up to 8.6 tons of payload in a PBT – Total Gross Weight – of 12.5 tons.

Equipped with an electric motor of 235 horsepower and 106.7 kgfm, guaranteeing 20% ​​climbs on slopes with the JAC E-JT 12.5, which has an operating cost of R$ 1.32/km traveled.

With 107 kWh lithium batteries, the JAC E-JT 12.5 also has energy regeneration during braking and deceleration, with a range ranging from 150 km at maximum charge capacity, 180 km at 70% charge and 250 km at full charge. empty.

JAC Motors guarantees that the full recharge of the lithium battery costs R$ 69.55, considering the kWh charged in the city of São Paulo, which is R$ 0.65/kWh, which gives R$ 0, 46 per km driven.

The brand makes an account with a liter of diesel at R$ 7.13 in the capital of São Paulo for an example of a 150 km route, where 37.5 liters of fuel oil would be spent. This estimate was updated on August 20, 2022.

The value with refueling will be R$ 267.38, not counting the cost of the Arla 32 or R$ 1.78 km driven, that is, a cost greater than the R$ 1.32/km driven of the JAC E-JT 12, 5.

With a contemporary look, the JAC electric truck has a tilting cab, protected batteries and a beam chassis with leaf spring suspension.

The JAC E-JT 12.5 also has an air deflector on the roof, as well as an air brake, a vertical multimedia cabin – the same as the e-J7, for example – multifunctional steering wheel, cup holders, LED daytime running lights, parking sensor, 360 degree monitoring, among others.

The new proposal for an electric truck from JAC Motors will mainly serve the beverage transport sector, a major lode for this type of vehicle in the country.

JAC E-JT 12.5 – Photo gallery