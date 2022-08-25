Jackson Hole: Why Historic Central Bankers Gathering Will Be Monitored Even Closer by Investors in 2022

Jackson Hole is a valley in the US state of Wyoming, with just over 10,000 inhabitants. Population that would fit in the Ibirapuera Gym, in São Paulo. Small but remarkable, the region is known for tourist attractions such as a part of the famous Yellowstone National Park and its resorts and ski resorts. Once a year, it is also the center of attention of the financial market.

For 40 years, Jackson Hole has hosted the annual symposium on central banks. These meetings began in 1978 in Kansas at the initiative of the Federal Reserve District. In the first year, the topic discussed was world agricultural trade. The event moved to Jackson Hole in 1982, an edition that was attended by Paul Vockler, chairman of the Fed at the time. From then on, the symposium was no longer just a regional meeting, but began to attract monetary authorities from all over the world. Representatives from 70 countries have passed through Jackson Hole since then.

In the 1989 edition, Alan Greespan, Vockler’s successor, provided perspectives on monetary policy for the decade ahead. It was the first time a chairman of the Central Bank of the United States was formally part of the symposium schedule. Since then, it has become a tradition. “It’s an event that the Fed uses to give clearer signals about monetary policy. It practically became an important part of the communication of the American Central Bank”, explains Andrea Damico, chief economist at Armor Capital.

Radical change of speech

Each year, the Jackson Hole symposium deals with a different topic. Now in 2022, the theme is “Reassessing constraints on the economy and politics”. Discussions will revolve around the imbalance between supply and demand, a legacy of the pandemic that ended up driving inflation around the world. In response to this move, most of the world’s central banks have raised interest rates for years, including, of course, the United States. In addition to discussions between monetary authorities, Jackson Hole is a space for the presentation of studies and unpublished articles related to the selected topic and that also translate the Fed’s view on the topic.

This year’s edition of the symposium starts on Thursday (25th) and ends on Saturday (27th). But the second day of the event is the most awaited by financial market participants. At 11:00 am (Brasilia time), the speech by current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled. The speech promises to move the markets, as it should give a more accurate indication of the future of the monetary tightening cycle in the US. In any case, it will be a radical change of speech, compared to what was said by Powell in the two previous editions.

In 2020, in the first year of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve’s concern was different. Inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was 1.3%, below the target pursued by the monetary authority of 2%. The unemployment rate, above 8%. You lockdowns were happening and vaccines had not yet been approved. That year, via conference call, Powell announced that the Fed’s strategy was to keep inflation “moderately above 2% for some time.”

In the next edition of the symposium, the scenario was already very different. The CPI had soared to 5.2%, well above the Fed’s target, while the unemployment rate dropped to 5%. The stimulus to consumption throughout the pandemic generated a mismatch between excessive demand and shortage of supply, in a supply chain weakened by the lockdowns. The Fed, however, said at the event that inflation was “transient” and was still wary of stepping on the brakes.

“Labor market conditions are improving, but they remain turbulent and the pandemic continues to threaten not only health and lives, but economic activity,” Powell said at that year’s symposium. O chairman stated that prices would soon decelerate, justifying that the rise was concentrated in a few goods and there was little evidence that wages were driving inflation. Months later, the narrative would change completely, with the buoyant labor market supporting the Fed’s tightening cycle.

Powell’s “mea culpa”

Kaian Arantes, international economist at Parcitas Investimentos, explains that the Federal Reserve erred in not taking the supply part into account when forecasting inflation. “For that reason, it could be that Powell arrives at Jackson Hole saying that there were few studies on the supply side of the economy,” he says. This “mea culpa” must be accompanied by a speech of commitment to the inflation mandate.

For Arantes, the chairman will try to undo the interpretation dove (less contractionary) to which the market has recently adhered. “It should focus on the medium and long term [da política monetária] and try to get rid of the conversation of slowing the pace of interest rate hikes at the next meeting”, says the economist.

Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole will be the first public speech of the chairman on monetary policy since the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC), in which the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points. At the time, Powell gave the impression that the rate would not rise by the same intensity at future meetings and said that the Fed is seeing signs of a slowdown in economic activity.

“Since the last meeting, FOMC members have tried to reverse part of the market’s reading, countering speculation that interest rates may already be cut in early 2023. They sent messages, signaling that the Fed remains focused on converging US inflation to the target of 2.0% per year”, observes Sávio Barbosa, chief economist at Kínitro.

Barbosa also believes that, in Jackson Hole, Powell will leave open the magnitude of the next interest rate hike, not least because the Fed has already said that it is being guided by the indicators that come out between one meeting and another.

“Last week, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the US central bank is committed to converging inflation to the 2.0% target and will do whatever is necessary to achieve that target. Our reading is that J.

Powell will send the same message, which can frustrate part of the market agents”, says the chief economist at Kínitro.

“Hawkish” or “dovish”?

Andrea Damico, of Armor Capital, also believes that Powell “will continue to speak loudly about inflation”, in the same tone that he used in the minutes of the last meeting of the Fomc. “That inflation will take time to subside, that there was a drop in the price of commodities that can be easily reversed, talking about the deceleration of the economy, of activity”, says the economist.

Jaime Valdivia, chief global economist at Galapagos, believes Powell is unlikely to surprise markets with a more hawkish (contractionist). He notes that there is no consensus view among Fed members, but there is a common concern on the part of the collegiate to minimize the impact of monetary tightening on economic activity.

“Jackson Hole is unlikely to bring us the message that the Fed continues to work with a single mandate and that it is willing to do whatever it takes to bring inflation to target over the relevant monetary policy horizon through its tools,” he says. Valdivia. Galapagos projects interest rate hikes of 75 basis points at the Fomc meeting in September, given the labor market data, “which remain very out of balance”.

BofA believes the risky asset market has reason to be concerned about Jackson Hole. “In our view, rising price expectations this summer [no hemisfério norte, que vai de fim de junho a fim de setembro] is a reminder that the fight against inflation is not over and that should put pressure on the Federal Reserve to hold on. hawkish“, analysts say the bank. In BofA’s assessment, the current economic situation creates a risk for the Fed to be more aggressive at the September meeting.

Goldman Sachs goes in the opposite direction. “We expect Powell to reiterate the deceleration in the pace of interest rate hikes, highlighted in his post-July meeting speech and in the minutes of the same meeting,” the analysts wrote. The bank, however, believes that the chairman should balance the speech, saying that the Fomc remains committed to reducing inflation and dependent on the next economic indicators to support its next monetary policy decisions.

Goldman expects the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points at the September meeting and make additional adjustments by 25 points at both the November and December meetings. The bank believes that the terminal rate will be below 4% (between 3.25% and 3.5%).

