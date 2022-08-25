James Webb: For the first time, super telescope detects carbon dioxide on exoplanet | Science

The James Webb International Space Telescope has detected, for the first time, evidence of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system, the WASP-39 b a gas giant 700 light-years away from Earth.

The revelation was made public in a joint statement by NASA, the US space agency, and ESA, the European space agency, on Thursday morning (25).

NASA explains that understanding the composition of a planet’s atmosphere can help us learn more about its origin and evolution. For this reason, the discovery of the chemical compound was highly celebrated by the scientists responsible for the study, which should be published soon in the journal Nature.

“As soon as the data appeared on my screen, the stark characteristic of carbon dioxide struck me,” said Zafar Rustamkulov, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University who participated in the research.

“It was a special moment, crossing an important threshold in exoplanet science. [aqueles fora do Sistema Solar”, acrescentou.

Por que o CO2 é importante?

Embora outros telescópios espaciais como Hubble e o Spitzer tenham detectado anteriormente substâncias como vapor de água, sódio e potássio na atmosfera do WASP-39 b, essa foi a primeira vez que o composto químico foi detectado fora do Sistema Solar (Vênus e Marte têm atmosferas feitas de CO2).

“As moléculas de dióxido de carbono são marcadores sensíveis da história da formação do planeta”, afirmou Mike Line, da Arizona State University, que também participou da pesquisa.

“Quando a gente mede essa característica do dióxido de carbono, podemos determinar o quanto de material gasoso e sólido foi usado para formar este planeta gigante de gás”, detalhou.

(VÍDEO: Veja as primeiras fotos divulgadas pelo supertelescópio James Webb.)

A Nasa explica ainda que, aqui na Terra, o CO2 na atmosfera funciona para reter o calor perto da Terra. É justamente o composto que ajuda o nosso planeta a reter parte da energia que recebe do Sol.

“Se não fosse por esse efeito estufa [causado pelo gás], Earth’s oceans would be frozen. Earth would not be the beautiful blue and green planet that harbors life.”

According to the scientists involved in the study, Webb’s success in observing CO2 at WASP shows that the super telescope will also be able to detect and measure carbon dioxide in even the thinnest atmospheres of smaller rocky planets, something hitherto impossible for Hubble or other space telescopes.