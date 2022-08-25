Jennifer Lopez shows details of the three dresses of her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘A dream’ – Lifestyle



Jennifer Lopez recently married Ben Affleck more than 17 years after their former relationship ended.





To celebrate this romantic reunion, the singer and actress took great care to choose not just one, but three looks for her wedding.

After a more intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last month, J.Lo and the actor and director held a weekend of celebration in Riceboro, Georgia.

In her newsletter, Jennifer revealed that the three outfits are by designer Ralph Lauren. “The dresses were a dream. Thank you Ralph Lauren,” she wrote with a white heart emoji.







































At the ceremony, Jennifer wore a look made with a thousand hand-embroidered scarves on the skirt of the dress, creating the illusion of ruffles. The second dress had details of silk tulle, pearls and Swarovski crystals. The piece was handmade by 30 seamstresses, totaling more than 700 hours of work.

The third look, tighter, had an open back and a low neckline and was finished with a transparent hood.

In addition to J.Lo, Ben Affleck and their children wore Ralph Lauren looks. Ben is the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, from his relationship with actress Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer has Max and Emme, from her former relationship with singer Marc Anthony.



