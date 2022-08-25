Jennifer Lopez wore more than R$ 10 million in jewelry at the wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, wore more than $2 million worth of diamond and pearl jewelry at her lavish wedding to actor Ben Affleck, 50, in Georgia, United States, on Saturday (20). , according to People.

The star, who wore three Ralph Lauren gowns to the party, walked down the aisle wearing a pair of $53,000 classic white South Sea pearl earrings from jeweler Mikimoto, with diamonds set in platinum, according to Page Six. She also wore a floral pearl and diamond ring by the same designer that sells for $39,000.

During the reception, Lopez exchanged her first set of earrings for a pair of Mikimoto pearl and diamond earrings worth $85,000. The actress’ second look, a pearl gown, featured micro pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the unique, open-back design over 700 hours.

For her third look, Lopez wore a pair of custom-made 27-carat pear-shaped diamond earrings by Samer Halimeh worth $2 million.

The bride’s third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured an elegant mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.