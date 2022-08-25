Juliette about not recording Luan Santana’s video: “I’m my brunette”

Juliette Freire spoke again about the invitation she received to participate in the video Morena, by Luan Santana, last year. At the time, she was left to think, but later declined to participate.

In an interview with Quem Pode, Pode, podcast by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, the BBB21 champion said that at that moment she feared a possible label in the face of the initial context of her artistic trajectory, tore praise for the singer and evaluated that today she would accept it quietly.

“I wanted to be known for Juliette, not for being ‘Luan Santana’s brunette’. I’m my brunette, at most Gilberto Gil’s”, she joked.

BBB 21 champion, Juliette Freire Juliette Freirereproduction Juliette-Ibiza Juliette stays in a hotel with daily rates of up to R$ 54 thousandReproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 juliette freire She also wore a red heart-shaped bikini on the trip.Photo: Instagram/Play Juliette RED JulietteInstagram/Play Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Juliette-Freire-Vida-Amorosa Juliette Freire Reproduction / Instagram Juliette-Freire-MBL Juliette Freire spoke about the lawsuit filed by the MBLReproduction / Instagram 0

Juliette made a point of making it clear that, at the time, her decision was not made for something personal and evaluated that today, as she was at another point in her career, she would calmly accept it.

“I kind of had this balcony. Society tries to reduce people to men. The man is sometimes not to blame, but there is a tendency that you need to have a male to be successful. I avoid doing it, sometimes it’s not because I’m angry with the man, because I don’t like it. It is for everyone to have their place,” he reflected.

Nowadays, Juliette says she would do the video just fine. “Today I am already me, before I was not, I didn’t even know where I was, what planet I was on”, she evaluated, who recalled that she worked with the singer after that: “I did a live with him, I would make music, clip, I would do anything… He’s a wonderful boy”.

“At that moment I needed to be my brunette, otherwise [eu seria]: Juliette, the one who is Luan Santana’s brunette. I wanted to have my place, that’s all,” she added, who also lavished praise on model Natalía Barulích, the protagonist of the clip. “It was beautiful, the girl gave me a 10, babe, hot… I would never act as well as that girl,” she said.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.