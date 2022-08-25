Justice acquits PM who stepped on black woman’s neck

The Military Justice of São Paulo yesterday acquitted the PM filmed while stepping on the neck of a black woman immobilized on the ground in an approach that took place on May 30, 2020 in Parelheiros, south of the capital of São Paulo.

Private João Paulo Servato was denounced for the crimes of bodily harm, abuse of authority, ideological falsehood and non-compliance with regulations. The Public Ministry will appeal the decision.

In addition to the aggressor, the Military Justice acquitted Corporal Ricardo de Morais Lopes, who also participated in the incident, of accusations of fraudulent misrepresentation and non-compliance with regulations.

They were acquitted by three votes to two by a sentencing council made up of a judge and four officers from the corporation.

What is the impact of the decision? In a note sent to the report, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said it “regrets” the decision in the 1st instance and stated that it will await the publication of the sentence, scheduled for the 30th, to appeal. Sought after, the São Paulo Police Ombudsman also criticized the decision.

When did the attacks start? The victim, a black businesswoman who was 51 years old at the time, was attacked while trying to stop the police from beating two men. They participated in an occurrence of irregular operation of a commercial establishment based on current legislation as a result of the pandemic caused by covid-19.

How did the police position themselves on the case? At the police station, the military police officers involved in the incident claimed to have been attacked with an iron bar, punched and kicked at the scene.

What do the images show? The version presented by the police was denied based on the analysis of the video and the testimony of witnesses. The images, shown by TV Globo, show the victim being dragged along the asphalt to the vehicle.

Three videos recorded by cell phones showed the action. In one of them, a military policeman appears stepping on the merchant’s neck, lying on the asphalt. In another, a PM appears pointing his gun at a young man, who took off his shirt with the intention of showing that he was unarmed. There is still a video that shows the trader beating a PM with the handle of a broom.

What are the injuries caused by aggression? The victim claimed that he was tripped during the approach and broke his leg with the blow.

After the approach, she said she went to the Grajaú General Hospital, where it was found that she had broken her tibia. She had her leg in a cast for 30 days and underwent surgery to place a rod and two pins.

The merchant and two customers were indicted at the time for resistance and disobedience.

A 51-year-old trader’s tibia broke us (left) after, according to her, a PM tripped her on May 30. On June 29, she had surgery to place a nail and two pins in the bone (right) Image: Personal Archive

Did the PM continue to act on the streets even after the video showed the black trader being stomped on the neck? A report from UOL revealed that the aggressor was transferred to another battalion, where he continued to act on the streets for 45 days.

How was the case repercussion? João Dória (PSDB), governor of São Paulo at the time, said he was “impacted” by the images and criticized the police approach.