Justice of SP condemns Luciano Hang to pay compensation of R$ 8 thousand for calling Father Julio Lancellotti a ‘bandit’ in a WhatsApp group | Sao Paulo

The Justice of São Paulo sentenced this Tuesday (23) Luciano Hang owner of the Havan chain of stores, to pay compensation of R$ 8 thousand for moral damages to the Father Julio Lancellotti , from Pastoral do Povo da Rua, for having offended him by calling him a “bandit” in a WhatsApp group of businessmen who discuss politics. The decision can be appealed.

“Whoever defends a thief, a thief is”, wrote the businessman about Father Júlio in exchange of messages via cell phone application, in the private WhatsApp group Entrepreneurs & Politics with other members, after commenting, in May this year, on a report by the Brazil Journal website. which showed the social work of the religious (see image above).

President’s Supporter Jair Bolsonaro (PL)Hang also criticized the parish priest for his relationship with the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva it’s the EN.

The case was revealed by the portal Metrópoles. This Wednesday (24), the website released the decision of the 1st Court of the Special Civil Court of the capital of São Paulo, which partially agreed with the request for compensation made by the defense of the religious. The share value was just over R$48,000.

O g1 confirmed the information on the website of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP). The report also contacted Havan’s press office to comment on the matter and is awaiting its position.

‘Right to criticize’, claims Hang

1 of 2 Hang usually follows Bolsonaro’s agenda in the agendas in SC — Photo: Tiago Ghizoni/NSC Hang usually follows Bolsonaro’s agenda in the agendas in SC — Photo: Tiago Ghizoni/NSC

In the lawsuit, Hang’s defense alleged that, in addition to having made comments by exchanging messages through an application in a closed group, his client defended “the lawfulness of his manifestations, arguing that they correspond to the truth, and that he exercised his right of criticism”.

Also on Tuesday, Hang was a target of the Federal Police (PF) during an operation determined by the Minister of the Superior Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes against businessmen who defended a coup d’état (which violates the Constitution) in conversations in a WhatsApp group. if Lula wins the electoral contest for the presidency of the country. Bolsonaro seeks re-election.

“The decision highlights the importance of using social networks so as not to offend and disqualify people. Ethics in social networks is necessary”, said Father Julio to the g1 when commenting on the decision.

“Luciano Hang offends not only the priest, but also the homeless in the capital of São Paulo, because in his defense he claims that the parish priest gives them clothes and food, but does not teach them how to obtain their own resources”, the lawyer Nicholas Berrowho defends the parish priest.

“The conviction suffered by the bolsonarista businessman will not meet the punitive and pedagogical nature of compensation for moral damage, since the defendant is among the ten richest people in the country. In any case, he asserts that the decision was surgical in stating that Hang committed an illicit act and offended the honor of Father Júlio”, said Nicholas.

‘Whoever defends a bandit, a bandit is’

2 of 2 Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva next to Father Júlio Lancellotti during the funeral of Cardinal Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, at Sé Cathedral — Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão Content Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva next to Father Júlio Lancellotti during the funeral of Cardinal Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, at Sé Cathedral — Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão Conteúdo

In her decision, Judge Eliana Adorno De Toledo Tavares disagreed with Hang’s defense and argued that the businessman acted “with abuse of the exercise of the right”.

“If, on the one hand, the statements ‘It’s Lula’s gang. Pure hypocrisy. We have to teach how to fish, not give the fish. is complicit in the PT’s ills. They were the guarantors of everything that happened. We cannot generalize, but they helped the PT a lot to come to power’ represent criticism, albeit acid, of the author, his work and the Catholic Church, and possible offense without a specific recipient, the statement ‘Who defends bandit, bandit is’ constitutes a clear abuse of the exercise of freedom of expression, affecting the author’s honor”, wrote the magistrate in her decision that sentenced Hang to pay compensation for moral damage to Father Júlio.

Also according to the judge in the case, it was clear in the process that Hang committed moral damages against the priest. And it was for this reason that she determined a value that she considered to be the most appropriate for the businessman to pay the religious.

“At this point, I observe the financial conditions of the parties reflected by the declared occupations and public knowledge. In addition, I observe that the indemnification should discourage the defendant from similar practices, but not encourage disagreement”, commented the judge in the decision.