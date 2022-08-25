Justice orders Luciano Szafir’s assets to be pledged for a debt of R$ 100 thousand on the card

Luciano Szafir may have part of his assets pledged by court order. The actor has a debt of about R$100,000 with a credit card company and the process has dragged on since 2018.

The lawsuit was filed by Banco Bradesco on account of debits from two American Express cards. Excluding the monetary correction and interest on arrears, the total outstanding amount is R$ 104,130.49.

“It alleges, in summary, that the parties signed a proposal for a credit card request, for which the defendant [Szafir] undertakes to pay the respective invoice on a monthly basis on the date of its choice. However, the defendant is in a situation of default”, concludes judge Mario Cunha Olinto Filho in the case file obtained by the website “Notícias da TV”.

In January 2022, after analysis by the judge, the bank’s charge was considered valid. But until the new ruling, Szafir had not been found by the Bailiffs. On the 11th, Judge Flavia de Almeida Viveiros de Castro sent the case to the executions registry and gave a period of 15 days for payment. Sasha’s father has until next Friday, the 26th, to pay off his debt or his assets will be foreclosed.

In June, the actor was rushed to hospital with intestinal obstruction, one of the consequences of Covid-19, which infected the actor twice. Before, he had already spent 28 days in hospital for the removal of a colostomy bag.