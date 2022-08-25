Justice seizes Luciano Szafir’s assets due to credit card debt – Famous



08/24/2022 09:54

O Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined the attachment of Luciano Szafir’s assets, due to a credit card debt. The case has been in effect since 2018, and the decision was made by the judge as a last resort.

According to information from the TV News portalthe action was filed by a bank referring to the debt made by actor and presenter in two credit cards, valued at BRL 104,130.49.

Judge Mario Cunha Olinto Filho commented on the situation: ‘It alleges, in summary, that the parties signed a proposal for a credit card request, by which the defendant [Luciano Szafir] undertakes to pay the respective invoice on a monthly basis on the date of its choice. However, the defendant is in a situation of default’he explained.

At the beginning of this year, the bank’s charge was analyzed as valid and it was determined that Luciano Szafir would settle the debt, but the Court had not located the actor, nor his lawyer. In the last case, it was indicated that if the entire debt was not paid, other items of the famous would enter the attachment.. wanted, artist’s advice argued only that ‘this issue has already been resolved’.

