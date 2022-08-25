Knotfest Brasil announces closed line-up with Judas Priest and Pantera

The full line-up of Knotfest Brasil 2022 was released on the morning of this Thursday (25), a week later than suggested by the festival’s organization. Judas Priest, the reunion of Pantera, Oitão and Jimmy & Rats complete the lineup of the event, which will take place on December 18 at the Anhembi sambadrome, in São Paulo.

The announced bands now join Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless In White, Vended and Project46, previously confirmed. Tickets for the festival can be purchased on the Eventim website. (More information in the service bellow).

The tour brought by Judas Priest to Brazil is the 50 Heavy Metal Years, which, as the name implies, celebrates the band’s 50th anniversary. In turn, what was mentioned as Pantera Reunion by the organizers of the event is the initiative of two original members of the group, Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with guests Zakk Wylde (guitar; Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and Charlie Benante (drums; Anthrax).

According to an official statement, the Brazilian public “will be able to check out this reunion first hand”, as the Pantera reunion will only put their tour on the road from 2023 onwards – although they will play before in the editions of the event at Colombia (12/09) and Chile (12/11). The project’s initiative, according to those responsible, is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s last show, which took place in August 2001. Activities ended in 2003. Guitarist Dimebag Darrell was murdered the following year, while drummer Vinnie Paul was victimized. for a heart attack in 2018.

There are still tickets available for the festival on sale. VIP experience packages were also made available for sale, with access to premium areas and exclusive merchandising. More information about these packages will be available on the Eventim website (subject to availability).

Service – Knotfest Brazil 2022

Location: Anhembi Sambadrome: Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1209 – Santana – São Paulo/SP

Date: 12/18/2022

Time: From 11:30 am

Gates open: 11 am

Age Rating: 15 years. From 05 to 14 years old, only accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Children under 18 years old cannot access the spaces in the VIP areas, even if accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Children under 5 years old will not be allowed to enter the event.

tickets

TRACK – 1st BATCH: SOLD OUT

TRACK – 2nd LOT: SOLD OUT

TRACK – 3rd LOT: R$ 850.00 (entire) | R$ 510.00 (social ticket) | BRL 425.00 (legal half price)

For more information about the VIP PackageExperiences options, visit Eventim.com.br.

Official ticket office – no service charge

Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium – Morumbi Stadium – Ticket Office 5

Gate 15A (West Visitor Sector), accessed from Avenida Giovanni Gronchi

Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Square – Morumbi, São Paulo – SP, 05653-070

Operation:

11/26 from 12pm to 5pm

Wednesday to Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm

Half-price and promotional tickets

Check at https://www.eventim.com.br/meia-entrada the half-entry laws, identifying who is entitled to the benefit and supporting documents.

social ticket

Part of the ticket price will go to The FriendshipCircle charity. There is no need to bring anything complementary to the venue on the day of the event.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.