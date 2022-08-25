know the risk of catching disease in everyday situations

The cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) have multiplied rapidly around the world in the last four months, surpassing the mark of 41,700 diagnoses this Monday (22/8). Although the most common form of transmission in the current outbreak is skin-to-skin contact during sexual intercourse, other situations may pose a risk to the population.

Infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio, with a clinic in Brasília, explains that the monkeypox virus begins to be transmitted about five days before the patient develops lesions on the body and persists with the capacity to infect until the skin recovers completely, when the scabs from the wounds begin to fall off.

During the period of active infection, any situation in which there is close contact, such as parties, public transport and the gym, can lead to viral transmission.

Inside home

Sharing sheets, clothing, towels and objects with an infected person can result in transmission.

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the virus can remain on surfaces touched by patients for up to 30 days after contact. It was unclear, however, whether the pathogen is able to infect others via this route.

See the evolution of the wounds in photos shared by the American porn actor Silver Steele:

strong images Monkey pox – wounds The actor posted on his Instagram the evolution of his woundsReproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Monkey pox – wounds As time went on, the little blisters only got worse. Reproduction / Instagram Monkey pox – wounds They got bigger and more painfulReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Monkey pox – wounds Silver also revealed that he felt pain to eatReproduction / Instagram WhatsApp Image 2022-08-20 at 11.17.32 (4) The apex of bubbles near your mouthReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Monkey pox – wounds When they started to dryReproduction / Instagram Monkey pox – wounds According to Silver, he posted the evolution of the disease to make others aware of monkeypox.Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 4 partner advertising Monkey pox – wounds It took about 18 days for him to feel good again.Reproduction / Instagram 0

parties and shows

The risk varies between low and medium, depending on the type of contact and the time of skin-to-skin exposure with the infected person, explained Saskia Popescu, assistant professor in the biodefense program at George Mason University in the United States, to Insider.

The less lit environment and the use of alcohol end up making it difficult to judge risk and identify wounds. Therefore, the specialist recommends wearing clothes with sleeves, not drinking alcohol and drugs, and avoiding casual sexual encounters.

At the gym

Gyms are considered low risk of transmission. However, the hygiene protocols we learned from Covid-19 are very welcome to prevent monkeypox.

Washing hands frequently and disinfecting shared equipment before and after use are mandatory measures.

Public transportation

As in crowded environments, skin-to-skin contact on public transport can lead to transmission of monkeypox. Again, the use of clothing that covers most of the body is indicated.

“Transmission can eventually take place on public transport. If we have a shield between the skin and the injuries of another person, we prevent transmission. It is not for nothing that doctors wear a cloak (hospital clothing) when examining the patient. Clothing is nothing more than a barrier to avoid contact between our skin and that of the infected patient or with suspected injury”, explains infectious disease specialist Ana Helena.

At the restaurant

In addition to skin-to-skin contact, the disease can be transmitted from respiratory droplets and possibly short-range aerosols if there are lesions or infectious wounds in the mouth.

It is important to pay attention in bars and restaurants and avoid trying other people’s drinks and meals, sharing cups, straws and cutlery.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.