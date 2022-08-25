know when prices should rise again

The physical market for live cattle operates with falling prices this Wednesday (24th).

According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the business environment once again suggests new purchase attempts below the average reference.

“Slaughter scales have stopped advancing. However, the front is still very comfortable, allowing meatpackers to adopt this type of strategy when purchasing cattle. The incidence of fixed-term contracts is a relevant factor in programming, especially among larger meatpackers”, says Iglesias.

The analyst also points out that only the shortening of slaughter schedules and the drying up of meat stocks will promote the process of resuming the rise in arroba prices.