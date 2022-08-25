know when prices should rise again

The physical market for live cattle operates with falling prices this Wednesday (24th).
According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the business environment once again suggests new purchase attempts below the average reference.
“Slaughter scales have stopped advancing. However, the front is still very comfortable, allowing meatpackers to adopt this type of strategy when purchasing cattle. The incidence of fixed-term contracts is a relevant factor in programming, especially among larger meatpackers”, says Iglesias.
The analyst also points out that only the shortening of slaughter schedules and the drying up of meat stocks will promote the process of resuming the rise in arroba prices.
In this way, in São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba do boi dropped even more, remaining in BRL 289. In Dourados (MS), the arroba do boi was quoted in BRL 278/279.
At the same time, in Cuiabá (MT) the arroba de boi gordo ended the day in BRL 270. At the same time, in Uberaba (MG), prices remain fixed at BRL 280.
In Goiânia (GO), beef prices stabilized at BRL 275 the at sign
Boi: wholesale market
The wholesale market operated with stable prices throughout Wednesday (24).
According to Iglesias, the scenario still points to a drop in quotations in the short term, in line with the slower replacement between wholesale and retail during the second fortnight per month. The meatpacking industry signals for full stocks at this time, with a forecast for a change in the picture during the first half of September.
The forequarter of the ox was still quoted in BRL 16.40. The needle tip had prices of BRL 16.50.
Finally, the hindquarter of the ox continued to have a price of BRL 20.80 per kilo.