LATAM sells Black status for BRL 200

Have you ever thought about turning Black in LATAM paying $200? Until October 31, this is possible for the company’s customers residing in Chile or the United States. To purchase the Black category of the LATAM Pass, these customers must have status in loyalty programs such as Smiles and TAP Miles&Go – that is, it is a “status match paid out”. Residents in Brazil are not eligible for the campaign.

☞ jump to…

What is Status Match?

Status Match this is when you have a status in the “X” loyalty program and receive an equivalent of it in the “Z” loyalty program. In other words, if you have the 2nd highest status of the “X” loyalty program, you will receive the 2nd highest status of the “Z” loyalty program.

There are no counterparts. The company receiver of status, let’s say, does so out of “free will” (or not so free, since there is a commercial interest behind it and the company hopes to retain you as a customer in the future).

See our guide on the subject.

What statuses are available

The following statuses are available in the LATAM campaign:

Gold;

Gold Plus;

Platinum;

Black.

*The Black Signature category no campaign is eligible.

who can apply

Residents of Chile and the United States who have an active registration in the LATAM Pass program and status in one of the following companies:

Aerolineas Argentinas (Aerolineas Plus)

Aeromexico (Club Premier)

Air Canada (Aeroplan)

Air Europa (SUMA)

Alaska Airlines (Mileage Plan)

American Airlines (AAdvantage)

Avianca (LifeMiles)

Caribbean Airlines (Caribbean Miles)

Copa Airlines (SkyMiles)

GOAL (Smiles)

Iberia (Iberia Plus)

JetBlue (TrueBlue Rewards)

KLM (Flying Blue)

Lufthansa (Miles & More)

Southwest (Rapid Rewards)

TAP (TAP Miles&Go)

Turkish Airlines (Miles&Smiles)

United Airlines (MileagePlus)

WestJet (Westjet Rewards)

Campaign periods

Application period: until October 31, 2022;

Validity period: until March 31, 2023.

how to sign up

To request the match status from LATAM, just follow this link and fill in the form with your data. The process has a fixed cost of US$ 39 (around R$ 200).

Benefits of LATAM Pass statuses

Check out some of the benefits related to the category on the LATAM Pass below:

LATAM Gold

Cabin upgrade with 2 coupons for customer and companions;

Preferred check-in;

Additional checked baggage on LATAM flights within Brazil.

LATAM Gold Plus

Cabin upgrade with 4 coupons for customers and companions;

Preferred check-in;

Additional checked baggage on LATAM flights within Brazil;

Advance or postpone your domestic flight on the same date of travel, at no additional cost.

LATAM Platinum

Cabin upgrade with 6 coupons for customers and companions;

LATAM+ seat on all domestic LATAM flights;

Preferred check-in;

Advance or postpone your domestic flight on the same date of travel, at no additional cost.

LATAM Black

Unlimited cabin upgrade;

Preferred support;

Latam+ seat on all Latam flights with a companion;

Access to the LATAM VIP lounge when flying with the company;

Preferred check-in;

Additional luggage of up to 23 kg with special dimensions;

Advance or postpone your domestic flight on the same date of travel, at no additional cost.

*It is worth mentioning that the Black Signature category no campaign is eligible.

Comment

It’s a peculiar campaign. First, because it does not include residents of Brazil (the country with the largest number of LATAM Pass members). Second, because, in a way, the customer who invested to qualify for the program flying, may feel disadvantaged in the ‘queue of upgrade cabin’, for example.

It is worth noting, however, that we are talking about a “match” short term. The lucky ones eligible for the campaign will have a few months to enjoy the great benefits of LATAM’s elite categories.

Would you take advantage of the campaign if you were eligible? Share your opinion with us in the comments.

For more information click here.