learn how to withdraw up to BRL 1,212 in 2022

Many Brazilians who are going through a financial squeeze are barely aware that they may have forgotten resources in banks. The values ​​come from the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the years 2019 and 2020. Withdrawal amounts can reach BRL 1,212.

Access to the benefit is guaranteed for those who worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in any of the aforementioned years and who received an average remuneration of up to 2 minimum wages at the time.

In addition, the program rules require that the person has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for more than 5 years and has the data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

What is the value of the benefits?

The amount paid by PIS/Pasep varies according to the number of months worked during the year used for the calculation. Those who worked in 2019 can receive amounts between R$92 and R$1,100. Those who played in 2020 can withdraw between R$101 and R$1,212.

How to check PIS and Pasep?

Workers who believe they fit the program’s rules must download and install the Digital Work Card application, used to transfer information about the salary allowance.

Another tip is to call 800-726-0207, at the Caixa Cidadão service, for those who receive PIS (employees of private companies). As for Pasep (who is a public servant), consultation can be made through the Banco do Brasil website.

How to withdraw money?

Anyone who is an account holder of one of the banks can check if the 2020 allowance has not already been deposited and is available for withdrawal. In the case of the 2019 allowance, it is possible to forward an email to the address [email protected]replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state.

Another alternative is to go in person to one of the units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security with personal documentation.