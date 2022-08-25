“Let them stone, but after seeing”

During an interview with Veja Rio, the writer Gloria Perez commented again on the controversial lineup of Jade Picon in “Crossing”. In the chat, she defended the influencer in the face of criticism made by the public when joining the cast of the soap opera which will replace “Pantanal”, on TV Globo.

The author of the plot was very sincere when talking about the former BBB’s performance as an actress and even sent a message to people who have criticized her: “Jade auditioned like many other girls did, and she did very well. If they don’t like her, stone her, but after seeing it”, said bluntly.

“What a prejudiced thing, no? We have a lot of other actors that came out like that. Obviously, one has to prepare, some do it beforehand, others have the talent and prepare themselves throughout the process. I don’t see any problem with her appearing on BBB”highlighted Gloria.

Understand

when the name of Jade Picon began to be speculated, some actors used social networks to regret the fact that she was not an actress and got the role. After confirming that the former BBB would actually be in the cast of the soap opera, the Artists’ Union granted special authorization so that the influencer could work only in this work.