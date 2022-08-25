lookalikes share DNA and not just faces

posted on 8/24/2022 5:15 PM / updated on 8/24/2022 5:18 PM



Research points out that look-alikes can share DNA and not just faces – (Credit: Reproduction/Study Look-alike humans identified by facial recognition algorithms show genetic similarities)

A study published in the scientific journal Cell Reportsthis Tuesday (23/8), shows that look-alikes without related kinship also present genetic similarities.

The study led by Manel Esteller used 32 pairs of lookalikes to take DNA tests and fill out lifestyle questionnaires. The researchers used facial recognition software to quantify the similarities between the faces of the participants – some even lived on different continents.

Sixteen of these 32 pairs achieved overall scores similar to identical twins analyzed by the same software. The researchers then compared the DNA of these 16 doppelganger pairs to see if the DNA was as similar as the faces.

The researchers found that the 16 pairs that were “true” look-alikes shared significantly more genes than the other 16 pairs that the software considered less similar.

































“These people really look alike because they share important parts of the genome, or the DNA sequence,” Manel Esteller told the paper. The New York Times. He added that more similar people having more similar genes was common sense, but had never been proven.

However, our appearance is not defined by DNA alone. Lived experiences and those of our ancestors influence which of our genes are turned on or off — what scientists call epigenomes.

The microbiome, our microscopic community made up of bacteria, fungi and viruses, is further influenced by our environment. Esteller found that while the lookalike genomes were similar, their epigenomes and microbiomes were different. “Genetics bring them together, and epigenetics and the microbiome separate them,” he said.

This shows us that the pairs’ similar appearances have more to do with DNA than the environments they grew up in, a fact that surprised Esteller, who expected to see a greater environmental influence.

As the lookalikes’ appearances are more attributable to shared genes than shared life experiences, this means that, to some extent, the similarities are just luck, fueled by population growth. “Now there are so many people in the world that the system is repeating itself,” she said.

The researcher hopes the study’s findings will help doctors diagnose disease in the future — if people have enough similar genes to look alike, they may also share disease predilections. He also suggested that there may be links between facial features and behavioral patterns, and that the study’s findings could one day help forensic science by providing a glimpse into the faces of criminal suspects known only from DNA samples.

However, Daphne Martschenko, a postdoctoral researcher at the Stanford Center for Biomedical Ethicswho was not involved in the study, urged caution in applying the findings to forensics.

“We’ve already seen many examples of how existing facial algorithms have been used to reinforce existing racial bias in things like housing and employment and criminal profiling,” Martschenko said, adding that the study “raises many important ethical considerations.”

The full text of the study can be viewed here.