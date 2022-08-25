“Lost control and pressed…”; ‘Pantanal’ actor Gustavo Corasini suffers a serious accident and his friend cannot resist

Gustavo Corasini made the first phase of the soap opera Pantanal, Rede Globo. The actor who played Thaddeusunfortunately, suffered a serious accident this Tuesday (23). The information of the little 12-year-old was told to the actor’s press office. Gustavoe and his friend Eduardo were run over and pressed against the wall by a neighbor who was reversing the car.

The incident took place on his street, where the boy and his friends were preparing for the world cup that takes place in November in Qatar. Gustavo put up flags, when, then, the children began to pay attention to a confusion that was taking place in the street.

“A bricklayer working in the neighborhood had an accident and an ambulance was called to help him. The children rushed to the scene to see what was happening.” Ahead, he is informed of his friend’s death. “When the neighbor went to remove the car to give way, she lost control and pressed the two victims against the wall. Gustavo was injured and Eduardo died”, described the statement..

Gustavo had to undergo surgery and is already in his room. The expectation is that the artist will be discharged next Friday (26). An online fundraiser has been started for your friend’s burial. “The mother is a day laborer and cannot afford it. That’s why they’re holding a vakinka to help with the burial.”, informed Gustavo’s adviser to column Fabia Oliveira, from the site in Off.