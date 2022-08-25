Lotofácil 2606: pool wins prize of R$ 1.5 million in contest; Look

THE lottoeasy awarded, on Tuesday (23), a pool of nine quotas that matched 15 dozen of the 2606 contest, in the city of Serra-ES. The numbers drawn were:

03-06-07-08-09-10-11-14-16-18-19-20-21-23-24.

According to the Savings Bank, the player who was drawn took the prize in the amount of R$ 1,506,191.94. In addition to this award of the highest value, the lottoeasy had 170 bets with 14 hits. The modality, however, offers prizes in varying amounts. Each winner took the prize in the amount of R$ 1,857.73.

With a total of BRL 16,409,120.00 available for the draw, the Cashier also awarded 6,385 bets with 13 hits, 88,884 with 12 hits and 518,880 with 11 hits.

Lotofácil draw this Wednesday (24)

This Wednesday (24), the draw for the lottoeasy contest 2607, which will be led by Savings Bank. According to the institution, the estimated prize is R$ 1.5 million.

The draw will be broadcast live at 8 pm on Caixa’s channel on YouTube.

How to play?

To compete for the prize is very simple. Among the 25 numbers available on the wheel, the bettor must mark from 15 to 20. However, it is also possible for the player to let the system itself choose the numbers through the “Surpresinha”.

Players who score 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers will be winners. It is worth noting that, through Teimosinha, the player can compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests.

What are the chances of winning?

According to the data, making the minimum bet, playing 15 tens for R$2.50, the chance of getting all the numbers right is one in 3.3 million. However, the probability of winning increases when the bettor plays with more than ten. In this case, the chance is one in 204,000. Whoever increases the numbers to 20 also increases the chance of being awarded, being one in 211.

Lotofácil Pool

Players can also play in groups on the lottoeasy. Caixa charges BRL 10 for bets on this modality, and each player’s odds must start at BRL 3.

In games with 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed is varied, between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares are allowed. In each pool, players can place up to ten bets between 15 and 18 tens. At 19, the number is reduced to six. However, by playing 20 numbers the bet will be single.