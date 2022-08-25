Lotomania: Contest 2356 will be drawn this Wednesday

This Wednesday (24), at 8 pm, the draw for Lotomania’s 2356 contest will take place, held by Federal Savings Bank.

To play and compete for the Lotomania prize is very simple. Just choose 50 numbers from the wheel and compete for prizes for hits of 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or no numbers.

How to play?

The game is very simple. However, it takes luck to receive the long-awaited prize.

to play in lottomania, it is necessary to choose and mark 50 numbers from the 100 available on the card. In addition, the player can leave the table incomplete or not mark any number, leaving the system to complete it, through the “Surprise”. Players who match 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or no numbers will win.

It is worth mentioning that the same game can be used for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests using the “Teimosinha”. The “Mirror Bet” function also allows the bettor to dial 50 new numbers in the original game, all to increase the possibility of winning the prize.

The price of the bet is unique, being only R$ 2.50.

award

The gross prize of the draw of the lottomania corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. Of this percentage are distributed:

45% among those who match the 20 numbers drawn – 1st band;

16% among those who match 19 of the 20 numbers drawn – 2nd band;

10% among those who match 18 of the 20 numbers drawn – 3rd band;

7% among those who match 17 of the 20 numbers drawn – 4th band;

7% among those who match 16 of the 20 numbers drawn – 5th band;

7% among those who match 15 of the 20 numbers drawn – 6th band;

8% among those who match none of the 20 numbers drawn – 7th band.

How to receive the prize after the result?

The amounts can be withdrawn at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. However, in cases where the gross value of the prize exceeds R$ 1,903.98, redemption can only be carried out at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt.