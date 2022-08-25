Lucho González is the new coach of Ceará | ceará

Lucho González is the new coach of Ceará. The former Argentine player had a recent spell at Athletico-PR as assistant coach to Alberto Valentim in 2022. Ceará had been without a coach since August 14, when Marquinhos Santos left.

The coach and his commission are scheduled to arrive in the capital of Ceará on Friday (26). Against Hurricane, Ceará will be led by interim Juca Antonello.

Lucho González’s contract with Ceará was closed this Wednesday (24th), and will be valid until the end of the season. With the new coach, assistants Emanuel Depaoli and Walter Scarinci also arrive, as well as physical trainer Diego Giachinno.

Depaoli has stints with Blooming (BOL), Emelec (EQU), the Ecuadorian national team, as well as Atlético Tucumán and Estudiantes, from Argentina. As a technical observer, Walter Scarinci has experiences with French clubs Nice (FRA), Montpellier, Monaco and Dijon. In the United States, the professional passed through the Real Salt Lake and England Revolution.

Coach Diego Giacchino has worked for Santos, Colombia and Iran teams, active in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and for Argentina’s Banfield and Independiente.

1 of 2 Lucho González — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Lucho González — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

Juca Antonello was in charge on an interim basis, in the 1-1 draw with Bragantino, on Sunday (21). The announcement about Lucho González was made by Ceará on social networks.

Only passed through Ceará in 2022: Tiago Nunes, Dorival Júnior and Marquinhos Santos.

The former Argentine player said goodbye to the lawns in 2021, at Athletico-PR. Lucho took the B license from the CBF and also finished the PRO license course from the AFA, the Argentine Federation.

He is the second Argentine with the most titles in history, only behind Messi. In Hurricane, the athlete played 164 matches, with 11 goals and six assists.

In addition to Hurricane, as a player, Lucho played for River Plate, Al-Rayyan, Porto and Marseille. In all, he won 30 titles during his career.

In the next round of Serie A, Ceará faces precisely Athletico-PR at Arena Castelão, on Saturday.