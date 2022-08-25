Luciano Hang is sentenced to pay BRL 8,000 to Father Julio Lancellotti







Luciano Hang Photo: Celso Luix/Futura Press

Businessman Luciano Hang was sentenced by the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) to pay R$ 8 thousand to Father Julio Lancellotti for moral damages. The entrepreneur can appeal the decision.

The religious sued Hang after being called a “bandit” by the Bolsonaro businessman, in the WhatsApp group entitled ‘Entrepreneurs & Politics’. The messages were released in May of this year by the website metropolises. In them, Hang criticizes the work of social assistance promoted by the priest for the homeless.

“It’s Lula’s gang. Pure hypocrisy. We have to teach how to fish, not give the fish. Every day that passes is more rogue living on the backs of those who work. Whoever defends a bandit, is a bandit”, wrote the businessman.

According to the newspaper The globe, Father Júlio Lancellotti claimed in the action that Hang had harmed his honor and requested compensation for moral damages. Hang, on the other hand, challenged the legality of the evidence, which, according to him, was obtained unlawfully, with “violation of his privacy”. Hang further stated that he only exercised his right to criticize.

Judge Eliana Adorno de Toledo Tavares, on the other hand, was emphatic in Hang’s conviction. “Clear abuse of the exercise of freedom of expression, affecting the author’s honor”, understood the magistrate, in relation to Hang calling the priest a “bandit”.

For Father Julio Lancellotti, the decision is pedagogical. “For there to be ethics in the networks, mainly because it is a person of great projection. He tried to disqualify me and justify it in a political and prejudiced way, but it is necessary to have limits and respect”, he concluded.