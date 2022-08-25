Luciano Hang organizes an act on 9/7 under investigation by the PF and without networks

Businessman Luciano Hang, founder and owner of the Havan chain of stores, confirmed this Wednesday, 24, the organization of an “act for freedom” on September 7, the date that marks the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence. He says he is suffering “restriction of his freedom of expression” for having had profiles on social networks suspended. Hang and seven other Bolsonarista businessmen are being investigated by the Federal Police for exchanging messages of a coup nature.

The owner of Havan had bank secrecy broken, a cell phone seized and Instagram and TikTok accounts suspended. In an interview with the Paraná newspaper Gazeta do Povo, he said that his lawyers had not yet had access to the case file and claimed that the conversations about the acts of commemoration of independence had no intention related to a coup d’état.

“A closed WhatsApp group is like a bar table,” he said, trying to minimize the content of the messages. “The vast majority of these entrepreneurs are in their 60s, 70s and 80s. It would be like a plot by the old people against the system. It’s a joke”, said Hang, about the WhatsApp group called “Businessmen & Politics”. The PF investigates whether they organized financial transfers to support anti-democratic acts on September 7.

In the entrepreneur’s view, Brazil lives in a “State of totalitarianism”. “If it continues like this, continue making these decisions, we will not have a democratic election in our country,” said the businessman, amidst a series of criticisms of the Federal Supreme Court and the Judiciary.

Hang also attacked the letter in defense of democracy organized by the USP Law School, which had more than one million adhesions after President Jair Bolsonaro met with ambassadors to question the electoral process in Brazil and the functioning of electronic voting machines.

Hang also questioned why the businessmen who signed the letter are considered defenders of democracy and those investigated by the Federal Police are not. “It would be comical if it weren’t for this barbarity that happened yesterday,” he said.