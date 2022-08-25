Lula has 44%, and Bolsonaro, 36%

In a clash between the 2 candidates in the 2nd round, PT would emerge victorious, with 49%, compared to 40% of its rival

Exame/Ideia survey released in the early hours of Thursday (25.Aug.2022) shows that the advantage of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 1st round of elections is shrinking. Today, it is 8 percentage points, against 11 in the previous survey, just over a month ago.

While Lula received 44% of the voting intentions, Bolsonaro had 36%. In the previous Exame/Ideia survey, on July 21, the PT had the same 44%, against 33% for the Chief Executive.

Former Ceará governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 9%, followed by Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), who has 4%. Pablo Marcal (Pros), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) had 1% each.

Leonardo Pericles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Jose Maria Eymael (DC) scored less than 1% in the survey. None, white and null add up to 2%; don’t know, 3%.

The survey heard 1,500 people from August 19 to 24, 2022 across Brazil. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-02405/2022. The research was commissioned by Exame Magazine for BRL 27,970.00. Here is the complete survey (228 KB).

2nd TURN

In a possible clash between Lula and Bolsonaro in the 2nd round, PT would emerge victorious, with 49% of voting intentions, compared to 40% for his rival. The percentage is similar to the July poll, in which politicians scored 47% and 37%, respectively. Nobody, white and null are 7%, while 4% do not know who to vote for.

In the scenario between Lula and Tebet, the former president’s advantage is greater: 46% versus 26%. None, white and null are 24%; don’t know, 4%.

If Bolsonaro faced Ciro in the 2nd round of elections, the result would be tight. While the chief executive received 38% of voting intentions, the former governor of Ceará had 34%. Nobody, white and null are 18%, while 10% don’t know.

In a clash between Lula and Ciro in the 2nd round, 43% said they would vote for the PT and 31% for the pedestrian. None, white and null are 22%; don’t know, 4%.

In the last scenario tested by the Exame/Ideia poll, Bolsonaro would take 40% of the voting intentions if he faced Tebet, who would have 25%. Nobody, white and null are 27%, and 8% don’t know.

GOVERNMENT ASSESSMENT

The survey also tested the Bolsonaro government’s assessment. While 46% said they were “bad / terrible”, 34% rated it as “great / good”. The rating percentage “regular” was at 19% and 1% could not answer.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from the 14th to the 16th of August shows that Lula has a 7 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro in the 1st round. The PT has 44%; the president scores 37%.

Ciro Gomes appears with 6%. Technically tie with Simone Tebet which marks 4%, considering a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Sofia Manzano appears with 1%.

It was the 1st time the PowerDate tested the names of Soraya Thronicke and Roberto Jefferson in the 1st turn scenario. Neither of the 2 had enough mentions to score. Eymael, Pablo Marçal, Felipe d’Avila, Vera Lucia and Leonardo Pericles also did not reach 1%.

In an eventual 2nd round, Lula has an advantage of 14 points over Bolsonaro. The PT scores 52% against 38% for the president.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.