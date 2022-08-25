Lula in Jornal Nacional: Bolsonaristas call for boycott interview – Politica

Presidential candidate of the Republic Luiz Incio Lula da Silva will be interviewed in Jornal Nacional, this Thursday (25/8) (photo: Ricardo Stuckert)

On social media, Bolsonaristas call for a boycott of an interview with candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) to Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, scheduled for this Thursday (25/8). With this, the pro-government activists hope to undermine the audience for the Sabbath.

“TV Globo expects Bolsonaro voters to watch the interview of ex-convict Lula to compare the treatment Bonner and Renata will give the PT candidate with that given to the president. Don’t fall for that, don’t give Globolixo an audience, don’t do what the station wants”, recommends a bolsonarista.

“In my opinion, no Bolsonarista should watch an interview with the ex-convict”, commented another.

Bolsonaro was the first to face the Jornal Nacional bench, this Monday (22/8). Ciro Gomes (PDT) was the second to be questioned, on Tuesday (23/8). The president’s supporters have complained of unequal treatment of the two candidates. Many point out in the social networks that Ciro was received in a more pleasant and respectful way than the head of the Federal Executive.

See the movement of bolsonaristas on Twitter

TV Globo expects Bolsonaro voters to watch the interview of former prisoner Lula to compare the treatment Bonner and Renata will give the PT candidate with that given to the president

Don’t fall for that, don’t give Globolixo an audience, don’t do what the station wants#GloboLixo pic.twitter.com/psGznOLGQX %u2014 Kaukito Turismo (@KaukitoTurismo) August 24, 2022

Going to do a live garga at Lula. ON THE DAY OF LULA’S INTERVIEW WE SHOULD ALL DO A BOYCOTT, NO ONE WATCH. %u2014 Fabio Costa (@FabioCo08817790) August 24, 2022

What you need to know about JN interviews

Dates:

Monday (22/8): Jair Bolsonaro (PL);

Tuesday (23/8): Ciro Gomes (PDT);

Thursday (25/8): Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT);

Friday (26/8): Simone Tebet (MDB)

Hour: Always at 8:30 pm

Duration: 40 minutes