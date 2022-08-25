Lyon comes to Brazil and aims for Flamengo’s absolute holder to replace Lucas Paquetá, close to West Ham

Lucas Paquetá is very close to switching from French football to English football this season. Highlight and big name of Lyon, the West Ham has advanced conversations with the player and can seal, at any time, the transfer of the Brazilian, for a value close to 40 million euros.

Between Paquetá and West Ham the talks are advanced. The Premier League club took everyone by surprise and is close to confirming the purchase of the player. Paquetá wants to play for a more competitive league in Europe and welcomes a move to the Premier League, despite looking at more interesting teams.

For Paquetá’s place, Lyon is already in the market looking for a new name, and João Gomes, from Flamengo, could be that player to replace Paquetá’s football. The information is from journalist Bruno Andrade, who informs that Lyon are studying to make a move to take the young promise of the Rio club.

João Gomes is 21 years old and is the offspring of Flamengo. Absolute owner of Dorival Jr’s team, in Europe there are more clubs eyeing the midfielder’s football and Flamengo, in turn, can accept a possible offer from the European world, since it needs to make an amount for the rest of the year 2022.

Flamengo

Flamengo, which may lose João Gomes’ football, returns to the field this Wednesday, away from home, against São Paulo, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.