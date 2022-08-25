Lyon negotiates Paquetá and monitors Flamengo midfielder

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between the clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Paquetá is close to West Ham…

West Ham sent Lyon in the last few hours an official proposal for Lucas Paquetá. The English club proposes £35m (R$210.5m) straight away, with another £8m (R$48m) for goals, in a global deal worth £43m (R$259m).

The Brazilian midfielder’s agents are in London at the moment to expedite the transfer until Friday. The information about the British attack was initially published by the British website The Athletic. Revealed by Flamengo, Lucas Paquetá, 24, has been in European football since 2018. In addition to Lyon, where he arrived in 2020, he defended Milan for two seasons.

… and business can reach Flamengo

With the possibility of negotiating Lucas Paquetá with West Ham, Lyon are already studying how they intend to use part of the extra cash to strengthen the squad. Despite not being a direct replacement, João Gomes, from Flamengo, is one of the strong names on the French club’s wish list.

Surveyed by others interested in European football, the young midfielder of Rubro-Negro has been well evaluated for months behind the scenes of the French. A first approach was even made in recent weeks. Highlight of the Carioca team since the arrival of Dorival Júnior, the shirt 35 also has a conversation in progress at the moment to renew his contract.

Chelsea wants aubameyang

Chelsea continues to look for reinforcements for the attack, especially after the departures of Romelu lukaku and Timo Werner. Spanish radio station Cadena COPE reported that the English had made a definitive offer to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, currently linked to Barcelona.

According to the information that was released, Chelsea offered 15 million euros (about R$ 76 million at the current price) and some bonuses for the 33-year-old player. aubameyang was identified as a player who can adapt quickly to the scheme of coach Thomas Tuchel – the athlete already has experience in English football.

Bayern explains why they don’t want CR7

Several clubs were cited by the international press as a new destination for Cristiano Ronaldo. Among the options was Bayern Munich, but according to the club’s sporting director, the negotiation was “out of reach”.

“If we look at our current attack, even without Lewandowski, it seems difficult from a sporting and financial point of view. We have eight players for four positions. We have experienced players who are living their best football moment and talents to whom we want to give minutes,” he said. Hasan Salihamidzic, in an interview with the German podcast Phrasen Maher.

United prepares new attack for Antony

Manchester United are prepared to increase their bid for Ajax striker Antony to around €94 million. The information is from the British newspaper Sky Sports, which announced that this amount will include complements related to the Brazilian’s performance with the Red Devils.

The English club is confident that the deal will be sealed later this week. Although Antony has a contract with Ajax until 2025, the striker has already made clear his desire to leave the team and wear the United shirt.