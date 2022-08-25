Magalu (MGLU3) jumps into the gaming world and launches three games; “Traditional retail is left behind”, says – Money Times

O Magalu Games launched its first three games this Wednesday (24), officializing the entry of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) in the world of digital games.

In November 2021, the Magalu had announced that it would act as a publisher, that is, funding game projects not yet released and in the development phase in order to publish them.

For the launch of the first three games, the Magalu held a public call for investment in partnership with Big Festival, still in November last year, opening a public notice to invest up to R$ 100 thousand in Brazilian studios.

Games from three studios were selected in the public notice, with launch this Wednesday.

In a press conference, Thiago Catoto, director of Luizalabs, Magalu’s technology area and head of Magalu Games, explains that, in the past, the Magazine Luiza it was just one retail traditional, but which began to explore multichannel through a digital ecosystem that now encompasses games.

Catoto also highlights that this is just the first step of this project that is for the company’s long term.

After all, what does Magazine Luiza want?

“It’s the beginning of something great”, says Thiago Catoto.

the retailer Magazine Luiza acquired several “arms” over the years, with the consolidation of the e-commerce platform, the consolidation of the virtual assistant, consortium, fintech, SuperApp, payment platform, among others.

Catoto highlighted in a press conference that the intention of the Magazine Luiza is to increasingly expand and connect this ecosystem. What the company wants is to promote a synergy with this audience that attracts them to the Magalu ecosystem.

With Magalu Games, the Magazine Luiza plans to connect with the gaming audience, integrate games with SuperApp and join hybrid companies, which explore different markets simultaneously.

The launch of the games opens doors for the publicity of the Magazine Luiza as for revenue generation, which should be explored by the company.

“We can take advantage of games to bring more audience to the SuperApp, for example, and we can explore their advertising potential”, says Thiago Catoto.

For the future, it highlights that the Magalu Games will have its own production company and productions, and that the plans are for expansion and consolidation in this market.

The first games from Magalu Games

Three games were released, “Speed ​​Box”, “Death Trape Nite” and “Orbits Conqueror”, with advance download for the press. The games are now available to the public on the Google Store and App Store.

Games are intended to be hyper casual, that is, easy to download and free. They have pop-up ads, as well as the alternative of watching promotional content in exchange for more chances to pass the levels. You can also pay to remove ads and unlock new levels.

O Speed ​​Box consists of making a box travel a path to its destination, collecting a smaller box on the way, with as few moves as possible; Death Trape Nite is a jump game, in which the character needs to escape from an abandoned mansion, collect candy, unlock doors to the next step, while running away from a monster. Already Conqueror Orbitswhere the player controls a ship that needs to be fired at the right time to collect stars.

In a press conference, André Jarussi, manager of Magalu Games, explains that the beginning with casual games is due to the fact that the initial focus is on mobile, already thinking about the future integration with the company’s application.

“We see in casual games simpler and easier to understand for all audiences, creating a very nice synergy with Magazine Luiza’s audience.”

One of the next steps in Magalu’s strategy is to include a space for games in its SuperApp, in addition to placing its advertising platform, Magalu Ads, within the games.

Gaming market and the great competition

According to data from the ninth edition of the Game Brasil Survey, 74.5% of Brazilians are used to playing digital games, an increase of 2.5% compared to 2021 data.

In 2021, the games market moved US$ 2.3 billion in Brazil, according to Newzoo, a consultancy specializing in the sector. Worldwide, it was 180 billion dollars. About 93 million people in Brazil use cell phones, computers or video games to play games.

“Brazil has enormous potential not only as a consumer, but as a game developer hub,” says Thiago Catoto.

However, this public already has before them a rich repertoire offered by companies already consolidated in the segment, such as the Chinese giant tencent.

Tencent is considered the largest company in the gaming world, with a stake in Epic Gamesthe game Fortnite, Krafton Game Union and Supercell, the game “Clash of Clans”, which, according to Reuters, was one of the biggest acquisitions in the industry, valued at R$ 44 billion.

The Chinese conglomerate earned $13.9 billion from gaming in 2021.

In addition, Tencent has under its umbrella League of Legends (LoL), from Riot Games, which announced in November 2021 that the game reached the mark of 180 million monthly users.

THE Amazon Prime and alibaba are other big companies present in the game world, but also in e-commerce.

Preparing for the Magalu Games

In 2021, Magazine Luiza bought Jovem Nerda company focused on content for the geek world and which has more than 5.5 million subscribers, and e-commerce specialized in the gaming segmentthe KaBum!.

In addition, NSE, the e-sports arm of netshoeswith e-Flix, an e-sports team management company, gave rise to Netshoes Miners, which has FIFA and Free Fire teams.

According to the company, these actions encourage the entry of Magazine Luiza in this universe.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money Times, O Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!