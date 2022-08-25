Magazine reveals Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress and Ben Affleck’s passionate speech







Photo: Disclosure / John Russo / Modern Popcorn

The wedding party of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, which took place over the weekend at the actor’s property in rural Georgia, USA, was featured in the American magazine Us Weekly. In addition to a photo of Lopez in her signature Ralph Lauren wedding dress, the issue revealed Affleck’s impassioned speech to his wife, citing her children, twins Max and Emme, from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

“Ben gave an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her children and said they are the blessing and the gift that happened because they didn’t get married sooner. This is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source said. magazine that was present at the ceremony.

According to Us Weekly, “Jennifer looked like a princess and was impeccable. Everyone had fun and danced the night away. It was very intimate and it was all about celebrating their love for each other and their families.”

It is worth remembering that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had already married last month, in a quick civil ceremony in Las Vegas, and also had their honeymoon in Paris, France.

Last weekend’s party was to celebrate marriage with family and closest friends.

The decision to carry out two weddings was curious, because the two had already tried to marry before without consummating the plans. They dated for the first time from 2002 to 2004, when they collaborated on the movie “Contato de Risco” – and Affleck even made an appearance as a “boyfriend” in the “Jenny from the Block” video. The wedding was set for September 14, 2003, but was postponed due to excessive media attention. The separation took place four months later.

The couple rekindled their romance last April and got engaged for the second time a year later.

Both have children from previous relationships. While Lopez is the mother of twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, Affleck has three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from her marriage to Jennifer Garner.

As a result, the couple bought a property in Bel Air last month worth an estimated $55 million, which would be big enough to hold all the kids together.