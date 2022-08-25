Maintenance of the Qualifiers format postpones the entry of South Americans in the Uefa Nations League to 2026 | international football

The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will have the same format as the previous ones: the ten teams will face each other in home and away games, which will occupy 18 dates on the calendar.

This maintenance of the format will postpone by a few years the plans of Conmebol and Uefa to organize a Nations League together. The presence of South Americans in the European tournament was postponed until after the 2026 World Cup.

– We missed an opportunity to do that now. We will have to wait until after the United States, Mexico and Canada Cup – said the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, during the CBF event on combating racism and violence.

1 of 1 Ednaldo Rodrigues and Alejandro Domínguez at CBF — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Ednaldo Rodrigues and Alejandro Domínguez at CBF — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The next step is to define how South American countries will be ranked in order to compete in the Nations League. Conmebol and Uefa’s plan is for four South American teams to play in Serie A of the Nations, and another six to play in Serie B.

– We need to decide whether to make a version of ourselves [da Nations League] to define which ones are classified, or if we use the 2024 Copa America for that. We need to discuss,” Domínguez said.

The decision to maintain the format of the Qualifiers was taken this week, during a meeting of the Conmebol Council, in Santiago, Chile. The CBF even proposed a new, shorter format that would allow more free dates. But most South American countries disapproved of the idea.

Several national football associations on the continent had already sold the rights to broadcast their Qualifiers matches. In addition, most countries wanted to guarantee the chance to face Brazil and Argentina as home team – an occasion that always generates good commercial opportunities (broadcasting and box office).