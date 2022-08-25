Man arrested with the credit card of head of the Civil Police sector shot on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

As determined by g1, the man caught in the act remains at the disposal of Justice and is investigated. It is not yet known whether the suspect is related to Cassola’s death. The man would have used the cards of the former head of the Civil Police identification sector in downtown Santos, but the city where the arrest took place was not confirmed by the police.

Marcelo Cassola was director of the Civil Police Union of Baixada Santista and head of the identification sector at the Police Palace. This sector is responsible, among other things, for registering an identity card and issuing a criminal record certificate.

His body was found on Monday (22), in the Caneleira neighborhood, in Santos, around 9:30 pm. Police are still investigating the exact number of shots he was hit, but said it was at least 30, some from a rifle and others from a 9 mm weapon.

Just in the last week at least seven murders took place in Baixada Santista and are investigated by the police. In a press conference on Wednesday (24), the Police Delegate responsible for the 3rd Deic Homicide Investigation Precinct (3rd DEIC), Thiago Nemi Bonametti, pointed out that the investigations into the cases are confidential.

He stressed that it cannot yet be confirmed that the deaths are related to each other, such as criminal factions. All lines of investigation treat the crimes as homicide at first.

Of the seven cases in the last week, two were against officials related to public safety. The body of a former prison guard was found dead under a bridge in Cubatão (SP) on Friday (19). The victim had his legs and hands tied and, according to the Military Police, was hit by several gunshots. The other was Marcelo Cassola, who served as head of the Civil Police’s identification sector.

