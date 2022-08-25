Man diagnosed with HIV, Covid and monkeypox in Italy – News

An Italian man discovered, within a few days, that he was infected with three viruses: monkeypox (the cause of monkeypox), Sars-CoV-2 (from Covid-19) and HIV. The case report was published last Friday (19) in the Journal of Infection.

The patient, who had visited Spain between June 16 and 20, was admitted to the University Hospital of Catania, Italy, on July 5. On July 2, he had already been diagnosed with Sars-CoV-2 virus infection.

According to the study authors, in late June, the 36-year-old man developed fever, sore throat, tiredness, headache, and swelling and pain of lymph nodes in his groin.

“On the afternoon of the same day [do diagnóstico de Covid], a rash began to develop on his left arm. The following day, small painful vesicles surrounded by an erythematous halo appeared on the trunk, lower limbs, face and buttocks. On July 5, due to a progressive and uninterrupted spread of vesicles that began to evolve into umbilicated pustules, he went to the emergency department,” report the researchers.

They report that the initial symptoms of monkeypox, mainly fever and malaise, can be confused with Covid-19.

In attendance, the man claimed to have taken an HIV test in September 2021 and that the result had been negative.

Doctors repeated tests for Sars-CoV-2, in addition to ordering monkeypox and HIV tests. All tested positive.

“Our patient tested positive for HIV-1 and, given his preserved CD4 count, we could assume that the infection was relatively recent,” they describe.

At the time, the man was released into home isolation. On July 19, he returned to the hospital for a new test for monkeypox.

Another fact that caught the attention of the authors of the study was that the patient had the monkeypox virus detectable in the region of the mouth (oropharynx) 20 days after the onset of symptoms.

The cases of Covid-19 and monkeypox resolved without complications. The patient started HIV treatment with a triple combination of the drugs dolutegravir, abacavir and lamivudine.

“As this is the only reported case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, Sars-CoV-2 and HIV, there is still not enough evidence to support that this combination can worsen the patient’s condition,” they conclude.



I have monkeypox symptoms. What should I do? Clear this and other doubts



