Man finds out he has covid, monkeypox and HIV at the same time

A 36-year-old Italian man was simultaneously infected with the viruses of covid-19, HIV and monkeypox, according to a study published in the scientific journal Journal Of Infection. The patient is the first reported case of a person who has contracted all three viruses at the same time.

According to the article, the man spent five days in Spain in June 2022 and began showing symptoms nine days after the trip. The patient reported having fever, sore throat and fatigue.

When performing the test for covid-19, the man received a positive diagnosis for the disease. However, another symptom caught his attention the same day: a skin rash began to develop on his left arm.

The blisters spread to other parts of the body, including the face. With the progressive spread, three days after the first eruption, the man went to the emergency department of the University Hospital of Catania, Italy. Suspected of having been infected by monkeypox, the patient was tested for the disease, which was positive.

At the time, he also underwent a second test for covid-19, which kept the result confirming that he was infected with the disease.

According to doctors, “Covid-19 shares with monkeypox both air droplet transmission and symptoms of fever, lymphadenopathy, headache, sore throat and fatigue.”

“As these pathogens continue to spread, individuals can be simultaneously infected with monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and STIs, making it difficult for clinicians to correctly diagnose, considering also that not all monkeypox patients develop skin lesions and that covid-19 may rarely present with rashes and vesicles,” says the study.

During the patient’s hospitalization, professionals also performed STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) exams for various diseases. With the procedure, they discovered that the man was also infected with the HIV-1 virus. The result, however, points out that he had a very low viral load.

On the fifth day of hospitalization, the patient had already overcome almost all the symptoms of the diseases. However, on the sixth day, he still tested positive for Covid-19 and monkeypox. Doctors reported that, as the symptoms were already milder, he was released for home isolation.

After about a week, the man returned to the hospital with the rashes almost completely healed and was retested for smallpox. At the time, the diagnosis was again positive. The doctors also reported that, in the sequence, the patient started treatment against HIV.

“This case highlights how the symptoms of monkeypox and Covid-19 can overlap,” the researchers state in the paper.

“It also emphasizes that sexual intercourse may be the predominant mode of transmission. Therefore, thorough STI screening is recommended following a diagnosis of monkeypox. In fact, our patient tested positive for HIV-1 and, given his HIV-1 count, CD4 [células do sistema imunológico] preserved, we could assume that the infection was relatively recent.”

The study further points to the fact that the patient tested positive for monkeypox 20 days after the first detection, which suggests that infected individuals “may be contagious for several days after clinical remission.”

Despite the triple infection, doctors reported that there is still not enough evidence to support that overlapping viruses can worsen the patient’s condition.