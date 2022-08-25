Man tests positive for Covid, HIV and monkeypox

A 36-year-old Italian man is the first person in the world to test positive for monkeypox, HIV and coronavirus viruses simultaneously. According to researchers at the University of Catania, Italy, the diagnosis occurred after he returned from a trip to Spain. The patient reported that he had unprotected sex with men.

The case report was published in the Journal of Infection. The patient had fever, sore throat, headaches and a sore throat after returning from a trip to Spain, which took place between the 16th and 20th of June. According to the medical journal, the man tested positive for Covid-19 on July 2, three days after showing the first symptoms. On the same date he received the result, he started to have itching on his left arm and days later he noticed small blisters on his chest, legs, face and buttocks.

In the following days, the lesions increased and, on 5/7, the patient sought the emergency department of the university hospital in Catania. There, he received the positive result for monkeypox (monkeypox). On the same occasion, when performing other tests to identify the possibility of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the man discovered that he was also a carrier of the HIV virus.

The hospital staff noticed that the number of lymphocytes (defense cells) of the patient was still at an adequate level, as this is the assumption that the HIV infection was relatively recent. They also revealed that the patient had been tested for the virus in September 2021 and the result had been negative.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have recorded cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is most common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images 0

unprecedented case

The patient was discharged on 7/11 and instructed to end the isolation period at home.

Health professionals have warned that the symptoms of monkeypox and Covid-19 can overlap, so it is important that sexual habits are taken into account during anamnesis to make the correct diagnosis. The team also added that this is the only recorded case of triple contamination by Covid, HIV and monkeypox.

