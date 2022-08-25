Man tests positive for monkeypox, Covid and HIV | Health

Scientists at the University of Catania, Italy, reported in the scientific journal “Journal of Infection” the first case of coinfection with monkeypox virus (monkeypox), SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) and HIV. The patient is a 36-year-old male.

According to the article, the patient spent five days in Spain between the 16th and 20th of June. First, he had a fever, sore throat, fatigue, and a headache. The test came back positive for Covid-19.

After testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, a rash began to develop on the left arm and other lesions began to appear. Due to the progression of the eruptions, he sought the hospital.

1 of 1 Images show the skin lesions of monkeypox in a patient in Italy — Photo: Reproduction/Journal of Infection

In attendance, the patient said that he took two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, took the HIV test in 2021 (with a negative result), and reported that he had unprotected sex in Spain (during the trip).

The day after admission to the hospital, he was tested for monkeypox and the result was also positive – he was also still positive for Covid-19. Doctors also took samples for a number of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). The result was positive for HIV-1 (the most common version).

Already on the third day, almost all the lesions began to turn into crusts. On the sixth day, tests were positive for both viruses, despite the absence of new lesions. With the resolution of the symptoms, he was released for isolation at home and began treatment for HIV.

