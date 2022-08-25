Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and Covid at the same time

Man tested positive for monkeypox, HIV and Covid in Italy (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images)

Man tested positive for monkeypox, HIV and Covid the same day in Italy

He is the first case recorded in the world of the three contaminations at the same time.

Boy started HIV treatment and was self-isolating at home

A 36-year-old man was diagnosed positive for monkeypox, HIV, and Covid-19 at the same time, in Italy, becoming the first recorded case of simultaneous infection by these viruses.

The report was published by doctors at the University of Catania in the scientific journal Journal of Infection. According to the article, the boy’s white blood cell count indicates that the HIV infection is “relatively recent”.

The Italian informed that he spent five days in Spain in June, between the 16th and 20th. Nine days after returning to his country, he presented symptoms such as fever, sore throat, fatigue, headache, among others.

In early July, he performed a test that showed the presence of Covid-19 in his system. On the same day 2, however, he began to develop symptoms of irritation on the skin of his left arm.

Three days later, he went to the San Marco University Hospital. There, he revealed to doctors that he had had condomless sex with other men during his time in Spain.

With the maintenance of symptoms, the boy was tested again for Covid-19, but also for monkeypox and HIV. All three results were positive.

As he had taken a test that was negative for HIV in September, the doctors pointed out that the infection is recent and started the treatment.

Released to complete isolation at home, the boy was cured of Covid, but even after 20 days of contamination, he continued to test positive for monkeypox.

“Note that the oropharyngeal swab of monkeypox was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission. Consequently, physicians should encourage appropriate precautions,” the experts pointed out.

