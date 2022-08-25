Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and Covid at the same time

Man tested positive for monkeypox, HIV and Covid the same day in Italy
He is the first case recorded in the world of the three contaminations at the same time.
Boy started HIV treatment and was self-isolating at home
A 36-year-old man was diagnosed positive for monkeypox, HIV, and Covid-19 at the same time, in Italy, becoming the first recorded case of simultaneous infection by these viruses.
The report was published by doctors at the University of Catania in the scientific journal Journal of Infection. According to the article, the boy’s white blood cell count indicates that the HIV infection is “relatively recent”.
The Italian informed that he spent five days in Spain in June, between the 16th and 20th. Nine days after returning to his country, he presented symptoms such as fever, sore throat, fatigue, headache, among others.
In early July, he performed a test that showed the presence of Covid-19 in his system. On the same day 2, however, he began to develop symptoms of irritation on the skin of his left arm.
Three days later, he went to the San Marco University Hospital. There, he revealed to doctors that he had had condomless sex with other men during his time in Spain.
With the maintenance of symptoms, the boy was tested again for Covid-19, but also for monkeypox and HIV. All three results were positive.
As he had taken a test that was negative for HIV in September, the doctors pointed out that the infection is recent and started the treatment.
Released to complete isolation at home, the boy was cured of Covid, but even after 20 days of contamination, he continued to test positive for monkeypox.
“Note that the oropharyngeal swab of monkeypox was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission. Consequently, physicians should encourage appropriate precautions,” the experts pointed out.
Monkeypox: a brief history to understand the disease
The first cases were recorded in May, mainly in Europe.
On May 19, the US registered its first case; until then there was no evidence of the disease in America
On May 20, it was the turn of the first Brazilian diagnosed with the disease: a young man who contracted the disease in Europe, where he lives.
The first case in Latin America, in turn, was registered in Argentina on May 22
Still without cases, Brazil had, on May 30, a young man from Europe was the first case investigated on national soil
As soon as the first case in Brazil began to be investigated, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the country would have vaccines “if there is a need”
But it was only on June 8 that a man in São Paulo was the first confirmed case in Brazil.
The confirmation of the first case made Anvisa release a series of prevention measures; see what they were
12 days after being hospitalized, the patient who was the first Brazilian case was discharged from the hospital
In late June, however, things got worse and the WHO started treating the disease as a global outbreak.
And the outbreak was confirmed in Brazil: there are already more than a thousand cases of the disease, which made the Ministry of Health call a red alert
Brazil then began to negotiate the purchase of vaccines and the ministry promised to organize vaccination in the National Immunization Plan (PNI)
On June 29, less than a month after the first case, the Ministry confirmed the first monkeypox death in Brazil, a man from Uberlândia (MG)