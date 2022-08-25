Manchester United plans to pay BRL 481 million to remove Antony from Ajax, says TV | english football

Manchester United seem willing to sign Antony even at a high cost. The channel “Sky Sports” said on Wednesday that the English club is planning to pay 80 million pounds (94 million euros or R$ 481 million) to Ajax to be able to close the striker of the Brazilian team in the current transfer window, which closes next Thursday.

According to the channel, the amount would already include possible bonuses to Ajax, in a proposal higher than the 80 million euros (R$ 416 million) that would have been offered by the English and rejected by the Dutch last week. United would be optimistic about closing the deal in the coming days, later this week.

1 of 1 Antony could leave Ajax this transfer window — Photo: Getty Images Antony could leave Ajax this transfer window — Photo: Getty Images

The name Antony has been speculated at Manchester United since the start of the transfer window, with the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag to the English side. The Dutchman worked with the Brazilian at Ajax and indicated the name of the striker, who has ended up in the background in recent weeks, but has returned with force after United’s poor results at the beginning of the season.