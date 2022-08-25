Marco Aurélio Mello says that Moraes violates freedom of expression

For the former dean of the Court, the Bolsonarista businessmen who preached the coup exercised freedom of opinion.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Marco Aurélio Mello criticized this Wednesday (24), the operation of the PF (Federal Police) that carried out search and seizure warrants against Bolsonarista businessmen who, in a WhatsApp group, defended a coup d’état if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) beats Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the October 2022 elections.

According to the former dean of the STF, being in a democracy is having to deal with people who attempt against it and that defending any regime cannot be considered a crime.

Last week, the retired STF minister said he would vote for Bolsonaro in an eventual runoff against former president Lula.

In an interview with the newspaper The State of São Paulo, Marco Aurélio Mello comments on the constriction measures decided by Minister Alexandre de Moraes: “I did not understand the acts of constriction. in the dissemination of ideas is very bad”. For Marco Aurélio, the defense of the coup by Bolsonarista businessmen was the use of freedom of opinion.

The former dean of the Supreme Court made a curious comparison: “we still have, not with that nomenclature, a communist party. The communist party is against democracy. It is in favor of an almost dictatorial leftist regime. So what? Are we going to have them arrested? An untruth that is broadcast, you fight with the truth. I found it very dangerous and does not serve national interests”.

Marco Aurélio also criticized Alexandre de Moraes: “he has to conduct the elections with a steel fist, but kid gloves. I didn’t go to Planalto to invite him. I sent him a message not to go, because I would spread ideas about the monthly allowance and I wouldn’t like to do it in his presence. Now you host, invite and then tell me what Alexandre said, forgive, but it gets bad. And without the president having the microphone to answer. That’s not republican.”

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.