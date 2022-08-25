‘Marginal action to Moraes’ democracy’, classifies Fiuza about operation against businessmen

Commentators from the program Os Pingos Nos Is echoed the statement by former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Marco Aurélio Mello, about the PF action against Bolsonarist businessmen

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Minister Alexandre de Moraes released a note to clarify alleged disagreement with the Attorney General’s Office on PF action against businessmen



The former minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF), Marco Aurélio Mello, said last Tuesday, 23, that he considers the operation of the Federal Police (PF) – determined by the minister Alexandre de Moraesalso from the Supreme Court – against Bolsonar businessmen who suggested supporting a coup d’état in the event of the former president’s victory Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections. “To defend democracy, we cannot put freedom of expression in 3rd place. These citizens do not even have the prerogative to be judged by the STF. (…) I want to live in a State where diversified perspectives are respected. One can advocate a revolution. We have to see the resonance”, he evaluated.

during the program The Drops of the Isgives Young panthe commentator Guilherme Fiuza stated that there is an “attack against democracy” that does not occur only in Brazil. According to the analyst, part of the business community receives these attacks because it supports a representative president who exercises his mandate in a democratic manner. “Despite the desires that selfish, scoundrels manifest that this cannot happen. They want to paint the president a fascist dictator,” he said. Fiuza also points out that businessmen do not have a privileged forum and discussed privately on the messaging application. “These are private places that have become lawless places. This is serious and there may be no turning back. It is to break the leg of democracy to serve the interests of the rogues who want to break democracy,” he opined.

Check out this Wednesday’s program: