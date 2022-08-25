Marilene, from the duo As Galvão, dies at the age of 80 | Bauru and Marília

Singer Marilene, from the country duo As Galvão, died this Wednesday afternoon (24) in Paraguaçu Paulista (SP), at the age of 80. Marilene Galvão, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, stopped singing and playing the guitar with her sister after more than 70 years of career.

The artist’s wake and burial will be held this Thursday (25) in Paraguaçu Paulista. The cause of her death was not released.

Throughout their career, the duo released 80 albums. The dissolution was announced by Mary Galvão in an interview with André Piunti, published on Youtube on June 19, 2021. The reason for the end was the advance of Alzheimer’s that forced Marilene to withdraw from the scene due to total memory loss.

On the scene since 1947, As Galvão established itself as a pioneer in the universe of country music. After all, the sisters entered the business as the two first women of the sertanejo scene, then dominated by the male cast.

BLOG: Dupla As Galvão comes to an end after 74 years of pioneering activity in country music

In addition to singing, Mary Galvão – born in Ourinhos (SP) in 1940 – played accordion in the duo. Marilene Galvão – born in Palmital (SP) in 1942 – he played the viola while joining his sister’s voice to propagate songs like Beijinho Doce (Nhô Pai, 1945), classic sertanejo released by the Castro Sisters, but always associated with the voices of the Galvão sisters.

When they arrived on the scene at Rádio Club Marconi in Paraguaçu Paulista (SP), in 1947, aged seven and five, respectively, Mary and Marilene certainly never dreamed of paving such a long trajectory in country music.

From radio to radio in the interior of São Paulo, the sisters ended up being hired by RCA Victor, the record company on which they debuted in 1955, the year in which Galvão recorded, on a 78 rpm record, the songs Carinha de Anjo (Paschoal Yanuzzi and Fábio Mirhib) and Rincão Guarani (Maurício Cardozo Ocampo, Diogo Mulero Palmeira and Centorion).

That year, a successful phonographic career began, paved by recordings of toadas, modas de viola and rasqueados, recurring musical genres in the sertanejo universe. The Galvão sisters recorded records regularly until the end of the 1980s.

From the 1990s onwards, the discography became more and more spaced as the duo became increasingly recognized for the fact that, in the wake of the Castro Sisters, Mary and Marilene had imprinted a female vocal signature on country music when only the men sang country fashions.

This pioneering trajectory was celebrated in 2017, the year in which Galvão celebrated seven decades of career, with the edition of the DVD “Soberanas – 70 anos ao vivo” and with the documentary “Eu e minha Irmã – The trajectory of the Galvão Sisters”, directed by Thiago Rosente.

* Under supervision of Júlia Nunes.