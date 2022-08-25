Marilene, from the duo As Galvão, dies in SP

The singer and violist Marilene Galvão died on the afternoon of this Wednesday (24), in São Paulo. She, who was 80 years old, formed the duo Irmãs Galvão — later called As Galvão — with her sister Mary for 74 years.

Marilene had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s for over a decade. With the worsening of the disease, the duo As Galvão came to an end last year. According to Mary, Marilene no longer remembered the lyrics of the songs. The information was given in an interview with André Piunti’s YouTube channel.

The cause of Marilene’s death was not disclosed by the family. She was hospitalized at the Professora Lydia Storópoli Hospital, in the São Paulo neighborhood of Liberdade. The wake and burial of the body are scheduled for this Thursday (25), in the municipality of Paraguaçu Paulista (SP).

A career linked to rural life

In partnership with Mary, Marilene formed the duo when she was still a child, in 1947. The first works were in their homeland: the countryside of São Paulo, with presentations on local radio stations. Marilene was born in Palmital, while her sister (two years older) was born in Ourinhos.

In addition to the fact that they emerged in the countryside, As Galvão had their artistic career linked to country life and rural passages. With more than 30 albums recorded, the duo valued the “redneck” way in the names and lyrics of some songs.

In the list of songs performed by the duo As Galvão about those who live and work in the countryside and non-urban places are, for example:

Rincão Guarani (1955); The Rose and the Jasmine (1956); Rosemary from the Waterfront (1956); Cabocla do Paraná (1957); Rose Garden of Love (1957); Poor Carrier (1958); Zé da Estrada (1962); Riozinho (1979).

“My small river, the liquid arm of the fields / Surrounded by ravines, corroded by the years / It drags dead leaves of nostalgia / Sunset of many afternoons, illusions and disappointments” — Opening verses of the song “Riozinho”

Museum in the interior of São Paulo

The work built in more than seven decades of career in country music made the duo formed by Mary and Marilene inspire the construction of a museum. Inaugurated in 2013 and since then maintained by the city of Paraguaçu Paulista, the Galvao Sisters Memorial brings together “a collection composed of several photographs, trophies, discography and musical instruments, which show the trajectory of life and success of the famous duo.”

Fan club mourns death

Fan club of As Galvão, the profile @fcasgalvao, from Instagram, was one of the first to publicize the death of Marilene Galvão. And he regretted the departure of the artist called “Sovereign Queen”. “We believe that our little girl has rested, and in a good place she will enjoy her rest,” posted the page’s staff.