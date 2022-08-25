Marilene Galvão, of the Galvão sisters, dies at 80 and leaves a legacy in country music

One of the most important duos in the history of country music loses one of the interpreters this Wednesday (24)

The sertanejo world lost one of its most important interpreters in history this Wednesday (24). Marilene Galvão, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, physically left her sister after 70 years of career. Violators with their hands full, the sisters were pioneers in the movement.

Marilene died at the hospital, Professor Lydia Storópoli, where she was hospitalized. The artist’s wake and burial will take place this Thursday (25), in the interior of the state. The cause of the woman’s death was not revealed. The sertanejo public lamented the loss of the singer on social networks, remembering how important they were.

In all, the sisters produced more than 80 records. The end of the duo was announced on the channel of journalist André Piunti, published in June last year. The announcement came with emotion from her sister, Meire. The reasons for the closing of the duo were due to the advance of his companion’s illness, who unfortunately could no longer sing.