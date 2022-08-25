Markets this Thursday, oil, ore and news from stock exchange companies

Posted at 7:51 am

corporate news

(click the links below to read the details)

IRB announces restricted share offering

Porto Seguro announces payment of interest on capital. See the details:

Kepler Weber announces the payment of interest on capital. See the details:

Petrobras receives the 2022 Transparency Trophy

Unify: acquisition of Sygo must be ratified by shareholders

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h50)

China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.97% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +0.58% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): +3.63% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +0.26%

London (FTSE 100): +0.20%

Brent Oil: +0.09% ($101.3). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -0.14% ($94.7)

Bitcoin futures: -0.39% ($21,555)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange, in China, was down 0.21% at 706 yuan ($103.04). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:50 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.27% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.51%. Nasdaq was up 0.66%.

US and German GDP on the radar

This Thursday, at 9:30 am, the second estimate for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States in the second quarter will be released. Earlier, Germany’s GDP was released.

The country’s economy grew in the second quarter exceeding expectations. Europe’s largest economy recorded expansion of 0.1% in the quarterly comparison and 1.7% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

This data is closely watched by the market amid concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Jackson Hole

Jackson Hole starts this Thursday: understand the importance

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/BEH158WUHBy4nrxxCRICSx

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A