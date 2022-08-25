Marquezine or Biancardi? Neymar listens to Saudade do Meu Ex and stirs up fans

Neymar became a topic on social media this morning after posting a story on his Tik Tok listening to the song ‘Saudade do Meu Ex’, by Marília Mendonça, while playing a game on the platform, in which you must click on the lyrics for the initial of your ex shows up.

The player’s reaction to seeing the letter ‘B’ was surprising and quickly went viral.

Fans wondered if he was missing Bruna Biancardi, the most recent affair of the PSG number 10 and the Brazilian team, or Bruna Marquezine, an actress with whom he had a long relationship.

End of relationship with Bruna Biancardi

Earlier this month, Biancardi confirmed the end of the relationship with the player. Rumors pointed out that the couple would have broken up due to an alleged betrayal of Neymar during a São João party. In a text published on Instagram Stories, she denied it.

“I’ve always been very into mine and you know it, but as you are all the time involving me in gossip, I prefer to make it clear here that I’m not in a relationship anymore – it’s been a while – and no, there was no betrayal,” Bruna wrote. .

“Don’t believe everything that appears out there. I have a lot of affection for him and for the whole family! Please stop involving my name. Thank you!”, he added.

Speculation about the couple’s possible breakup has been making the news for the past month. On vacation, Neymar appeared without a ring during dinner with friends. Bruna, on the other hand, “disappeared” from social networks for a period.

Neymar and Bruna appeared together for the last time at the end of June, when the player was on vacation in Brazil. The couple, however, spent time together in Paris, the French capital.

The relationship began last year, but the two remained discreet on social media. Time later, the couple decided to take over the relationship, started to wear rings and share moments together on the networks.